Rajasthan Governor Mishra gives nod for State assembly session

Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the State government to convene a session of the Assembly. The Congress has been urging the Governor to heed to the Cabinet's recommendation and hold a session at the earliest, to end the political impasse.

Mishra said in his communication that 21 days' notice should be given to every MLA and social distancing norms should be maintained while holding the session.

A statement from the Governor's office said Mishra had no intention to delay the process of convening the session. The Congress had alleged that the Governor tried to circumvent the constitutional norms by not allowing the Government to call a meeting of the Assembly.

