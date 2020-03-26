Rajasthan govt directs private liquor companies to manufacture hand sanitizers

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
As many as nine liquor factories across the seven districts of Rajasthan will be used to manufacture hand sanitizers to combat coronavirus from further spreading in the state, the New Indian Express reported.
Recently, Rajasthan has witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and a shortage of hand sanitizers in the market because of which the State government has decided to manufacture the sanitizers on its own.
The government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has directed four private companies along with all 5 production units of the state-owned Ganganagar Sugar Mills to start production. Licenses have been issued to all of them for this purpose, as per the NIE report.
According to the order issued by the State’s Finance Department mentioned in the New Indian Express report, five liquor manufacturing units of Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills have been ordered to start the production of hand sanitizers in Jhotwara (Jaipur), Mandore (Jodhpur), Kota, Udaipur, and Hanumangarh.
Meanwhile, four private companies in Alwar and Jaipur districts have also been issued licenses to produce sanitizers.
According to the report, sanitizers that will be procured from these units will be distributed for free among government officials, police and other civil services. The rest of the public can avail it at a concessional price.
The State government has taken the measure to prevent black marketing of sanitizers in the state.
The licensing process has started on Monday. The team of the medical department is giving a license after a thorough inspection of the units.
According to Manish Kumar, the Vice President of ADS Agro Industries Ltd., Ringus, cited in the report, the sanitizer manufacturing will start as soon as the private units receive instructions from the Excise Department.
The international institutions have recommended all the countries to use sanitizers that have 75 per cent of alcohol content.
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...