Rajasthan govt directs private liquor companies to manufacture hand sanitizers

As many as nine liquor factories across the seven districts of Rajasthan will be used to manufacture hand sanitizers to combat coronavirus from further spreading in the state, the New Indian Express reported.

Recently, Rajasthan has witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and a shortage of hand sanitizers in the market because of which the State government has decided to manufacture the sanitizers on its own.

The government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has directed four private companies along with all 5 production units of the state-owned Ganganagar Sugar Mills to start production. Licenses have been issued to all of them for this purpose, as per the NIE report.

According to the order issued by the State’s Finance Department mentioned in the New Indian Express report, five liquor manufacturing units of Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills have been ordered to start the production of hand sanitizers in Jhotwara (Jaipur), Mandore (Jodhpur), Kota, Udaipur, and Hanumangarh.

Meanwhile, four private companies in Alwar and Jaipur districts have also been issued licenses to produce sanitizers.

According to the report, sanitizers that will be procured from these units will be distributed for free among government officials, police and other civil services. The rest of the public can avail it at a concessional price.

The State government has taken the measure to prevent black marketing of sanitizers in the state.

The licensing process has started on Monday. The team of the medical department is giving a license after a thorough inspection of the units.

According to Manish Kumar, the Vice President of ADS Agro Industries Ltd., Ringus, cited in the report, the sanitizer manufacturing will start as soon as the private units receive instructions from the Excise Department.

The international institutions have recommended all the countries to use sanitizers that have 75 per cent of alcohol content.