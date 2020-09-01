Rajiv Kumar appointed as Election Commissioner

Going global calls for a lot of ground work for an airline
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as an Election Commissioner.
Kumar retired as Finance Secretary in February. During his over three-decade tenure in the government, he worked with various Ministries at the Centre and in his State cadre of Bihar/Jharkhand.
After retiring as Finance Secretary, Kumar was appointed as Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020. He held this post till he demitted office at the end of August.
Kumar joins the Election Commission in the place of Ashok Lavasa, who resigned to join the Asian Development Bank as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public Private Partnerships.
Lavasa was the only member of the three-member Commission who reportedly gave dissenting notes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speeches made during the recently concluded general elections which many considered a violation of the model code of conduct, which was in place then.
Close on the heels of Lavasa’s alleged dissent notes, some of the financial transactions of his son and wife came under close scrutiny by the authorities.
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, will the moves ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...