Rajiv Kumar appointed as Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as an Election Commissioner.

Kumar retired as Finance Secretary in February. During his over three-decade tenure in the government, he worked with various Ministries at the Centre and in his State cadre of Bihar/Jharkhand.

After retiring as Finance Secretary, Kumar was appointed as Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020. He held this post till he demitted office at the end of August.

Kumar joins the Election Commission in the place of Ashok Lavasa, who resigned to join the Asian Development Bank as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public Private Partnerships.

Lavasa was the only member of the three-member Commission who reportedly gave dissenting notes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speeches made during the recently concluded general elections which many considered a violation of the model code of conduct, which was in place then.

Close on the heels of Lavasa’s alleged dissent notes, some of the financial transactions of his son and wife came under close scrutiny by the authorities.