Rajnath Singh: A ‘Home’ coming for this veteran

Rajnath Singh is one of the senior-most members of the Modi-led Cabinet. Singh, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, first made his entry into the Union Cabinet in 1999 when he took charge as the Minister for Surface Transport.

In 2003, he took over as the Minister of Agriculture, and subsequently, Food Processing. He was appointed as the BJP national President on December 31, 2005 — a post he held till December 19, 2009.

In May 2009, Singh was elected as a Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. In May 2014, he was elected as an MP from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh became the Minister for Home Affairs in 2014. He was re-elected from the same seat in 2019.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has largely maintained a clean image throughout his political career. Though his son was accused of corruption in the early days of NDA-II, the charges did not hold water.

During his tenure as the Home Minister, Singh often came under fire for his perceived lack of verve. His critics were particularly harsh on him for his handling of the Kashmir crisis.

Singh also led a clampdown on foreign funding of non-governmental organisations, saying it was his duty to ensure that the latter accounted for the money that they received.