RCEP deal: Siddaramaiah urges Centre to safeguard dairy, pharma sectors

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
The Free Trade Agreement under RCEP, which the Central government is about to sign, is expected to adversely impact domestic agricultural, animal husbandry and pharma sectors, said Leader of the Opposition and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.
Addressing reporters, he said “India has a large consumption market due to its population, production and innovation, which other countries want to take advantage.”
Supporting the dairy farmers of Karnataka, the former chief minister criticised the BJP-led Central government and said, “India ranks at the top in production of milk and other dairy products. Karnataka comes second in the country. There are almost 16,000 cooperative societies in our State and we produce almost 78 lakh litres of milk everyday.” Referring to the Ksheera Dhare (a scheme for dairy farmers), he said “We give ₹5 per litre of milk as subsidy and through Ksheer Bhagya programme provide milk to school children, which gives further impetus to milk production. Many farmers are now dependent on this income.”
Siddaramaiah said, “New Zealand has lot of excess milk production than their demand. So now, they want to push their milk products to India where consumers are more. There will be no tax to 95 per cent of the products if Free Trade Agreement is signed. We will not be able to complete with excess production and& cheap imports of foreign goods.”
Siddaramaiah demanded that that the Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa take a delegation of MPs along with the representatives from the Opposition to make the government understand the impact of the decision. This will also affect Gujarat, the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which tops in milk production, he said.
On the pharmaceutical sector, the former chief minister said, “The FTA will also have an impact on generic medicines. If the government doesn’t walk the talk, it will lose the trust of the people. We are already facing unemployment crisis mainly due to demonetisation and faulty implementation of GST.”
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
The segment could strengthen further if the policy environment is stable
All the stakeholders need to work in convergence to fight the scourge
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism