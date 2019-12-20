Red-hot South leads the way in harnessing, generating green energy

Southern States have always had a niche in the industrial map of India. Be it in embracing industrialisation or accelerating reforms, the region has always progressed better.

In the past decade or so, the South has made its contribution in the area of renewable energy. Tamil Nadu, for instance, has scripted a success story in harnessing wind energy and continues to be the leader in the category.

Backed by attractive policies and favourable environment, Karnataka has demonstrated significant progress in solar energy sector. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not far behind in making progress in the area of clean energy.

In the past four years, southern States have registered significant growth in addition of new capacity in the renewable energy sector. As of September 30, 2015, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala had installed capacities of 8466 MW, 4606 MW, 2094 MW, 72 MW and 216 MW, respectively.

But the capacity addition in the region grew manifold with investors making a beeline to the southern States to execute solar and wind projects.

As of October 31, 2019, the country’s cumulative grid-interactive installed capacity in the renewable sector stood at 83,379 MW, of which the wind and solar segments accounted for 37,090 MW and 31,696 MW, respectively.

Of the total capacity of 83,379 MW, southern States — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala — together contributed almost half of the capacity at 40,309 MW.

At 14,335 MW as of October 31, Karnataka was the top State in terms of installed capacity of total renewable power, followed by Tamil Nadu, which had an installed capacity of 13,457 MW.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana occupied the 6th (8072 MW) and 8th (4,017 MW) positions respectively. Kerala’s total capacity was 427 MW.

While Karnataka is the leader in the solar power sector with a total capacity of 6,497 MW, Tamil Nadu tops in wind power with an installed capacity of 9,232 MW.