Rehearsal for Coronavirus vaccination to be held across TN on Jan 8

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

A rehearsal for the Coronavirus vaccination will be held across Tamil Nadu on January 8, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements being made at the National Drug Store in Chennai, Radhakrishnan said that 51 godowns are ready to store over 2 crore vaccines.

In 2,850 places the vaccination will be done at the rate of 100 per day with nearly 6 lakh health workers and field staff to get the first priority, he said.

Discussions are to be held with the Union Health Ministry for the next two days to decide on when the vaccines will be available in the State, he added.

