Renew focus on 60 worst-hit Covid districts in 7 States/UT: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Chief Ministers of six States and a Union Territory to launch a concerted programme to bring down the Covid-19 caseload in 60 districts falling in these States.

“Out of over 700 districts in the country, 60 districts of seven States have the maximum number of cases. Can I give a suggestion to the Chief Ministers of these States? Can they spend one hour every day for next seven days talking to local officials involved in Covid management at block levels? These virtual conferences can bring seriousness and sincerity among local level officials,” Modi told CMs during a remote meeting. The virtual meeting was attended by CMs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

More funds

The Prime Minister said the government has decided to increase funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund available for Covid infrastructure to 50 per cent from the earlier 35 per cent. This would help all the States to have more funds for fighting the pandemic.

Microlevel lockdowns

Stating that the lockdown that the country resorted to in the early stages of the pandemic has been helpful, Modi asked the worst Covid-hit States to see whether microlevel lockdowns can be effective in reducing the caseload in these districts. While doing so, the States should also see how much impact it will have on their economies, he added.

Modi urged these States to have better testing, tracing and treatment strategies in these districts as asymptomatic people are spreading the infection. He also requested the States to ensure the unrestricted transport of oxygen and life-saving medicines between the States as this is very vital for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime minister also used the occasion to praise healthcare workers involved in making Ayushman Bharat a success and said as many as 1.25 crore poor people have been able to make use of this State-sponsored health insurance scheme.