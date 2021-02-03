REPL to revamp sewerage management in Kerala capital

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Kerala Water Authority has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises (REPL), Delhi-based infrastructure consultants, to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for rehabilitation of existing sewerage system and to provide sewerage management system for the as-yet uncovered areas of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.
Sandhya P, Superintending Engineer of Kerala Water Authority, and Dinesh Sharma, Senior Manager, Infrastructure Services of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL), signed an agreement here to the effect. The duration of the project will be eight months, an official spokesman said here.
Also read: REPL bags contract from UP for water supply in Bundelkhand
REPL will provide detailed engineering project report, drawings and estimates for the most feasible solutions for sewerage and septage management of the city. The company will undertake the survey, investigation, analysis, planning, designing for the purpose and prepare environment impact assessment.
This will enable the city corporation to optimise use of its present sewerage treatment plant capacity and also help achieve the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Pradeep Misra, Chairman and Managing Director, REPL, said that energy efficient operations will be a major concern during the master planning.
He added, “Urban planning plays an important role in shaping the progress of any city. Rapid urbanisation demands modern day approach to address sewerage and septage management. Being a part of the Smart City and Jal Jeevan Mission, our experience will lend an added advantage to execute this project.”
Harish Sharma, Executive Director (Smart City & Infrastructure Services), REPL, said that a comprehensive sewerage master plan will be prepared for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation covering all wards. It will consider requirement for next 30 years and recommend phasing of investment with proper justification.
Also read: REPL bags contract for Kanpur smart city
The master plan area will be divided into suitable drainage zones/blocks following the natural contours considering feasibility of gravity sewerage to the maximum possible. Apart from this, REPL will use existing resources with appropriate upgradation/rehabilitation, Sharma added.
REPL is already working on infrastructure and planning projects for both State and Central government projects across the country including Smart Cities, PMAY, building information modeling consultancy, GIS-based master plans, water supply schemes, street vending plans and online building plan approvals.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...