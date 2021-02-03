REPL to revamp sewerage management in Kerala capital

Kerala Water Authority has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises (REPL), Delhi-based infrastructure consultants, to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for rehabilitation of existing sewerage system and to provide sewerage management system for the as-yet uncovered areas of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Sandhya P, Superintending Engineer of Kerala Water Authority, and Dinesh Sharma, Senior Manager, Infrastructure Services of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL), signed an agreement here to the effect. The duration of the project will be eight months, an official spokesman said here.

Also read: REPL bags contract from UP for water supply in Bundelkhand

REPL will provide detailed engineering project report, drawings and estimates for the most feasible solutions for sewerage and septage management of the city. The company will undertake the survey, investigation, analysis, planning, designing for the purpose and prepare environment impact assessment.

This will enable the city corporation to optimise use of its present sewerage treatment plant capacity and also help achieve the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Pradeep Misra, Chairman and Managing Director, REPL, said that energy efficient operations will be a major concern during the master planning.

Master plan under works

He added, “Urban planning plays an important role in shaping the progress of any city. Rapid urbanisation demands modern day approach to address sewerage and septage management. Being a part of the Smart City and Jal Jeevan Mission, our experience will lend an added advantage to execute this project.”

Harish Sharma, Executive Director (Smart City & Infrastructure Services), REPL, said that a comprehensive sewerage master plan will be prepared for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation covering all wards. It will consider requirement for next 30 years and recommend phasing of investment with proper justification.

Also read: REPL bags contract for Kanpur smart city

The master plan area will be divided into suitable drainage zones/blocks following the natural contours considering feasibility of gravity sewerage to the maximum possible. Apart from this, REPL will use existing resources with appropriate upgradation/rehabilitation, Sharma added.

REPL is already working on infrastructure and planning projects for both State and Central government projects across the country including Smart Cities, PMAY, building information modeling consultancy, GIS-based master plans, water supply schemes, street vending plans and online building plan approvals.