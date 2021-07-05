Reschedule meet to discuss water sharing issue: Telangana to Krishna Board

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Telangana Government has requested the Krishna River Management Board to convene a meeting after July 20, 2021, at a mutually convenient date for AP and Telangana, to resolve the water share issue.
Stating that technical teams in Telangana are busy managing various irrigation schemes due to the commencement of the kharif season, it called for rescheduling the earlier planned meeting slated for July 9.
In a letter addressed to Rajat Kumar, Chairman, Special Chief Secretary, Krishna River Management Board, Telangana has stated that the Member Secretary, KRMB, has proposed to convene the Three Member Committee meeting on 09.07.2021 to discuss issues raised by the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation), Government of Andhra Pradesh. Surprisingly, the Member Secretary has only mentioned the problems raised by Andhra Pradesh, and the letter fails to mention several critical issues raised by Engineer-in-Chief (General), I & CAD Department, Telangana.
These include the revision of the water sharing ratio of Krishna River waters for the current water year, steps to stop construction of the illegal Rayalaseema LIS and RDS Right Canal by Andhra Pradesh immediately, Steps to stop excess diversion by Andhra Pradesh from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and other projects to outside the basin and granting of an additional share of 45 TMC to Telangana in Krishna waters after the clearance of Polavaram project by CWC as per the terms of the Bachawat Award among other issues.
On electricity generation at Srisailam, the letter stated that this was necessary to meet power requirements and flow of sufficient waters to the Nagarjunasagar project to meet the state's needs of agricultural and drinking water.
