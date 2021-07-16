National

Retailers body urges Maharashtra to allow malls to reopen

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 16, 2021

RAI said that malls have been strictly following all SOPS on preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to ensure the safety of the staff and citizens

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has urged Maharashtra government to allow malls and shopping centres to reopen just as standalone retail shops and markets.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said, formal retail spaces such as malls and shopping centres play an important role in the economy and job generation. Delhi and Haryana have have opened up malls along with other markets. We request Maharashtra to extend their support too, he added.

RAI added that malls have been strictly following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, to ensure the safety of the staff and citizens.

Published on July 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.