Retailers body urges Maharashtra to allow malls to reopen

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has urged Maharashtra government to allow malls and shopping centres to reopen just as standalone retail shops and markets.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said, formal retail spaces such as malls and shopping centres play an important role in the economy and job generation. Delhi and Haryana have have opened up malls along with other markets. We request Maharashtra to extend their support too, he added.

RAI added that malls have been strictly following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, to ensure the safety of the staff and citizens.