National

Rich MLAs don’t figure as big spenders on elections: ADR report

New Delhi | Updated on June 12, 2020 Published on June 12, 2020

Some candidates spent less than the average expense of ₹14 lakh in the assembly elections (file photo: Voters at a polling station in Bundu, Ranchi)   -  PTI

In Jharkhand 81 MLAs, on an average spent just about half the expense limit, says ADR report

Our Bureau The biggest spenders on Jharkhand Assembly elections last year were neither the richest nor those whose assets had grown exponentially in the first five years that they got elected as MLAs.

An analysis of election expenditure by candidates in the Assembly polls in November-December, 2019 by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed that the top three spenders were Dilip Mahato and Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta of the BJP and Deepika Pandey Singh of the Congress. Dilip Mahato, who contested the Baghmara seat, spent ₹24.60 lakh and Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta spent ₹22.89 lakhs for his election from Panki. Deepika Pandey Singh was the third highest spender with ₹21.89 lakh expense on her election from Mahagama.

None of these three figure among the richest contestants in the State.

Topping the charts in the group of re-contesting MLAs whose income and assets had shown the highest increase in 2015-2019 was Manish Jaiswal, BJP MLA from Hazaribagh. In 2014, Jaiswal’s salary, remuneration, share of profit and other sources were cumulatively valued at ₹18.26 crore. When he re-contested the seat in 2019, Jaiswal’s assets were valued at ₹27.04 crore, showing an increase of over ₹8 crore. An MLA’s salary in Jharkhand is ₹2.25 lakh.

Similarly, the present Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s asset increase between 2014-2019 was from ₹5 crore to ₹8 crore.

But neither Jaiswal, who re-contested from Hazaribagh, nor Soren seem to have figured in the list of top spenders during the elections.

In fact, the average election expense of 81 MLAs in the Jharkhand assembly was ₹14.64 lakhs which is 52 per cent less than even the expense limit of ₹28 lakh per constituency in Jharkhand.

Then there were those who spent less than even the average expense of ₹14 lakh. Jigasusaran Horo from Sisai spent ₹4 lakh on his election while Sita Murmu spent ₹6 lakh and got elected from Jama and Bhushan Tirkey spent ₹8 lakh for his election from Gumla assembly constituency.

Published on June 12, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
political candidates
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Plasma therapy saves Kerala Covid patient on ventilator