RIL, Stiesdal Fuel ink agreement to make hydrogen electrolysers

Reliance Industries Ltd has signed an MoU with Denmark’s Stiesdal Fuel Technologies for development, manufacture and deployment of hydrogen electrolysers in India.

This MoU among others was announced on Saturday post the bilateral talks between the visiting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It maybe recalled that RIL had in June unveiled a mega plan for green and clean energy business, stating that it would make investment of ₹75,000 crore out of its internal resources in this area over next three years.