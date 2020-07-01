Road Ministry sets up process to enable cashless treatment for accident victims

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Anybody who meets with a road accident in India will have now access to cashless trauma and healthcare services, with the Road Ministry taking a step ahead to implement such a scheme. The proposed scheme will cover treatment of all accident victims irrespective of their citizenship and economic strata.
Overall, the treatment will be funded by the Road Ministry, along with contributions from insurance companies through the General Insurance Council, State governments, among others.
Specifically, expenditure for victims hit by uninsured vehicles will be borne by the Road Ministry. The vehicle owner may be penalised to pay for the treatment and money may be claimed from vehicle owners to replenish the fund, according to a Road Ministry report on cashless treatment scheme.
The insurance companies have to bear the cost of treatment of those who are hit by vehicles that are insured, as well those who are hit and run (where the details of vehicle owner are not known). The General Insurance Council will supervise the fund, into which each insurance company will pool in money. How the firms will contribute will be decided by the Road Ministry.
The budget estimate proposal for the scheme takes into account the possibility that not all road accident related data are officially recorded, and provides for an extra amount of 20 per cent.
This scheme — of providing cashless accident scheme — was envisaged as part of the Motor Vehicles Amendment passed in Parliament in 2019 to improve road safety in India, which officially records 1.45 lakh deaths a year due to accidents.
As per the initial contours, the National Health Agency (NHA) has been entrusted to implement the scheme. The NHA will ensure timely payments to healthcare service providers within the set timelines, and the Road Ministry will ensure that the pool of funds does not deplete below 25 per cent. Also, insurance companies have to make payments into this pool of funds once every three months.
The Road Ministry has written to various State governments asking them for feedback on the detailed proposal to implement the scheme. States have the choice of implementing the scheme, and there will be regular review of how the scheme is progressing along with multiple players.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...