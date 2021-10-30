Rural ICU care provider CIPACA expands to Western India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
CIPACA, a leading rural ICU care provider, hopes of becoming a pan-India player got a fillip as the Chennai-headquartered healthcare company expanded to the Western region. It has partnered with Matoshree Multispeciality Hospital, Shrigonda, in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, to run 24/7 emergency & ICU operations for the latter, according to a statement.
“In a very short span of time, CIPACA expanded beyond Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Eastern regions. Now, we have entered Western region with our partnership with Matoshree Hospital, founded by Dr Vikram Bhosale & Dr Sujata Vikram Bhosale. We have been receiving a good number of enquiries in the post-second wave period as emergency care has assumed significance in hospitals across rural and semi-urban areas. Our business model has also helped expand our partnerships with more hospitals in the hinterlands. We hope to enter the northern region soon,” said Dr Raja Amarnath, Founder and Managing Director of CIPACA.
Matoshree Hospital, is a 41-bedded multi-speciality hospital that offers a range of healthcare services and is also one of the leading hospitals in Shrigonda. The new ICU operations of CIPACA become operational from October 24.
CIPACA’s ICU operations at Matoshree are expected to serve the population in and around the region, which doesn’t have hospitals to offer quality emergency services during the golden hour. For the corporate level of ICU care, patients have to travel to big cities located more than 100 km from Shrigonda. The nearest big city is Pune, which is about 87 km from Shrigonda, it said.
CIPACA’s vision is to increase the management of rural ICU beds from 300 plus now in small towns and rural areas to more than in the next 2-3 years.
