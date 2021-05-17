Safe disposal of used face masks: VST’s BIN-19 proves up to the task

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Eleven months after VST Mobility Solutions launched BIN-19, the medical device that enables collection of used face masks, is proving increasingly useful in the healthcare sector, faced with fighting a second wave of Covid-19.
BIN-19 has been installed in all the District Administration Offices of the State with the support of CSR funds. Recently, the company, which is backed by Kerala Startup Mission, received orders from a European mask manufacturing company to deploy the mask disinfection device in hospitals.
The Kochi-based startup had in June last year developed BIN-19 using IoT (Internet of Things), with knowhow from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science Technology at Thiruvananthapuram. Of late, amid a fresh spread of the pandemic, BIN-19 is playing a vital role in handling the disposal of used facemasks in the State.
The device has proved very useful in handling Covid waste, experts said.
Recently, authorities said BIN-19 does play a critical role in protecting waste-management employees from the threat of Covid-19. The device has also found wide acceptance across sectors.
BIN-19 facilitates dropping of used masks into the chamber and subsequently enables its disinfection. The disinfected masks are then transferred to another container inside the bin. The person who drops the masks can sanitise his or her hands with the help of BIN-19’s automatic sanitiser dispenser. All this can be done without touching or operating any of the switches of the bin.
The IoT features of the hands-free device ensures a mobile application navigates/ finds BIN-19, besides providing a web portal for alerts on status. The device also has alerts on switching on and off power and opening the box, said Alvin George, chief executive officer, VST.
The start-up has an end-to-end platform on telematics that includes software and hardware products for an intelligent transportation system.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...