SAIL launches scheme for employee-led philanthropic activities

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched a scheme by SAIL for Voluntary Philanthropist Activities (VPA) by its employees.

The scheme called “SAIL Employee Rendering Voluntarism and Initiatives for Community Engagement (SERVICE)” will promote and facilitate philanthropist activities by the employees in a structured manner, an official statement added. A portal for the employees to register for the scheme was also launched.

“The dedicated interactive “SAIL SERVICE” portal for implementation of this scheme shall act as a platform for enabling faster interaction and communication amongst the various stakeholders. It shall eventually be developed as a repository of knowledge management in this regard,” the statement added.

Calling out for mass scale mobilisation of employees towards achieving social good through voluntary activities, Pradhan said that through this initiative, SAIL employees and their families can contribute in nation building and community development.

Currently, SAIL has 70,000 regular employees and 60,000 contractual employees in its various plants.