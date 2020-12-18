SAIL steel plants play key role in development of eastern region: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, in his recent visit to SAIL’s IISCO and Durgapur Steel Plant highlighted the role of these plants in the development of the eastern region and the nation.

During his visit, Pradhan reviewed the performance of both the plants and also took interest in the performance and various products produced from these plants.

Outlining the role of SAIL plants based in the eastern region of the country in Mission Purvodaya, Pradhan said, “Both IISCO and Durgapur steel plants of SAIL have an important role to play in the development of the eastern region as well as the nation. Mission Purvodaya will facilitate unleashing the true potential of the eastern region in the development of the nation. These integrated and modernised steel plants must work towards creating a sustainable production model which also facilitates the growth of downstream industries in and around the region.”

According to him, many of the products of these plants are already contributing towards imports substitution and strengthening the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.