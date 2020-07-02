National

Sanjay Kapoor takes over as President of Hyderabad Management Association

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

Sanjay Kapoor takes over as President of the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) for 2020-21 along with other office-bearers.

Since its inception in 1964, the Hyderabad Management Association has continuously evolved to represent the interests of management professionals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. HMA is affiliated to the All India Management Association New Delhi.

