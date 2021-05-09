SASTRA donates six ventilators worth ₹50 lakh

SASTRA Deemed University has donated six ventilators to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and the ESIC Hospital at KK Nagar in Chennai.

The first batch of the imported ventilators were handed over to the District Collector of Thanjavur in the presence of the TMCH, Dean and to the Head of Anaesthesia in ESIC.

The Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA handed it over to Sirish Chavan at Chennai and the Dean of Mechanical Engineering S Pugazhenthi handed it over to the Thanjavur District Collector M Govinda Rao. Oxygen flow meters and pulse oxymeters were also handed over.

“The total estimated cost of these life-saving devices is ₹55 lakh,” said the Vice-Chancellor.