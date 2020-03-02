SC Garg appointed Advisor to Andhra Pradesh CM

Galaxy S20+ review: A refined all-rounder with a great camera
On first impressions, Samsung’s 2020 flagship isn’t dramatically innovative or pretty, but improves ...
Former Union Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has been appointed as Advisor to Andhra Padesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In a government order issued by Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of the AP government’s General Administration Deparatment, Garg, in his new capacity, has been assigned the rank of a Cabinet Minister.
The order further said the Advisor to CM for Resource Mobilisation shall spend 15 days a month on the assignment, including 7-10 days at the State headquarters. However, he is allowed to pursue his academic, writing and other speaking activities including travel abroad without commitment to the State exchequer. There will not be any need for special permission to go abroad.
Garg has been appointed for a two-year tenure from the date of assumption of charge. In the light of the AP government seeking to adopt a new approach to project execution, Garg’s appointment assumes significance.
Through an another order, the State government has appointed Kartikeya Misra, a 2009 batch IAS officer, as Special Secretary for Resource Mobilisation and Institutional Finance in the Finance Department. He will be in charge of the revenue generating projects taken up by various departments, said the order issued by State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.
Misra has also been given full additional charge of Managing Director of AP State Financial Corporation.
On first impressions, Samsung’s 2020 flagship isn’t dramatically innovative or pretty, but improves ...
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...