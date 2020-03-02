SC Garg appointed Advisor to Andhra Pradesh CM

Former Union Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has been appointed as Advisor to Andhra Padesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a government order issued by Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of the AP government’s General Administration Deparatment, Garg, in his new capacity, has been assigned the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

The order further said the Advisor to CM for Resource Mobilisation shall spend 15 days a month on the assignment, including 7-10 days at the State headquarters. However, he is allowed to pursue his academic, writing and other speaking activities including travel abroad without commitment to the State exchequer. There will not be any need for special permission to go abroad.

Garg has been appointed for a two-year tenure from the date of assumption of charge. In the light of the AP government seeking to adopt a new approach to project execution, Garg’s appointment assumes significance.

Through an another order, the State government has appointed Kartikeya Misra, a 2009 batch IAS officer, as Special Secretary for Resource Mobilisation and Institutional Finance in the Finance Department. He will be in charge of the revenue generating projects taken up by various departments, said the order issued by State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Misra has also been given full additional charge of Managing Director of AP State Financial Corporation.