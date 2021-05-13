Scientists at IISc design Covid-19 vaccine with neutralising effect

A three-pronged transformation
Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are developing a new Covid-19 vaccine that is expected to be more effective with a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines.
The institute’s vaccine is also to have capabilities of storing at room temperature up to 30 degrees, said Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director IISc.
Interacting with Karnataka Health and Medical Minister Dr K Sudhakar, after the State government sought the institute’s support in handling Covid-19 pandemic, the director further apprised the minister that IISc is also working on designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator.
Prof. Rangarajan also apprised the minister about the ongoing efforts at IISc to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines.
This vaccine, which is yet to begin the human trial process could be a big breakthrough in India’s battle against pandemic as the vaccine can be stored in room temperatures up to 30 degrees centigrade. “From a public health point of view, this is a huge advantage as it enables the government to scale up distribution of vaccines in a much faster and easier way,” said Prof. Rangarajan.
IISc has developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM capacity which is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College. Prof. Rangarajan said that the results have been promising and claimed that the oxygen output is about 90 percent and hence, more efficient compared to the Chinese concentrators whose output is about 40-50 percent.
Prof. Rangarajan sought the support of the health minister to expedite the process of clinical validation and also help in obtaining regulatory approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization(CDSCO) for its emergency use. Dr Sudhakar assured all necessary support from the government and said he will take up the matter immediately with RGUHS Vice-Chancellor and concerned Union Ministers.
Health Minister Dr Sudhakar sought IISc’s help in developing an audit mechanism and finding ways for optimal utilisation of oxygen and minimise wastage at both refilling/bottling units and at hospitals. Prof. Rangarajan assured the State minister to extend all technical and engineering support to address this issue.
