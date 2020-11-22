Second Covid-19 wave can hit like a tsunami, warns Maharashtra CM

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The number of Covid patients are declining in Maharashtra, but the crowds are increasing in the state. The state is at a critical juncture; therefore, people must take maximum precautions and avoid crowds. The second or third wave of Covid infections could be a Tsunami, which needs to be stopped at all cost, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the Chief Minister has been intermittently addressing the people of the state via TV and online mediums.
He said that in certain areas there is a huge increase in crowds, which is a worrying situation, "I have read an online news item, which said that the crowd management system in the Shirdi temple had collapsed. I am checking the facts," he said.
The Chief Minister said that in cities such as Ahmedabad night curfew has been imposed. But in Maharashtra people are aware and problems of crowds management cannot be solved by imposing the law. In Diwali, the Maharashtra Government had appealed to the people for not bursting the crackers as the smoke from the crackers affects the lungs. People listened to the appeal and avoided crackers, and there was no need for a special law, he said.
On the matter of vaccine inoculation, he said that assuming that the vaccine is available by December, people will require the main dosage and a booster dosage. It will require 25 crore dosages to be administered to the people of the state, which is a mammoth task. But till then social distancing and washing hands is the only solution, the Chief Minister said.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...