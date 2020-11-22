Second Covid-19 wave can hit like a tsunami, warns Maharashtra CM

The number of Covid patients are declining in Maharashtra, but the crowds are increasing in the state. The state is at a critical juncture; therefore, people must take maximum precautions and avoid crowds. The second or third wave of Covid infections could be a Tsunami, which needs to be stopped at all cost, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Chief Minister has been intermittently addressing the people of the state via TV and online mediums.

He said that in certain areas there is a huge increase in crowds, which is a worrying situation, "I have read an online news item, which said that the crowd management system in the Shirdi temple had collapsed. I am checking the facts," he said.

The Chief Minister said that in cities such as Ahmedabad night curfew has been imposed. But in Maharashtra people are aware and problems of crowds management cannot be solved by imposing the law. In Diwali, the Maharashtra Government had appealed to the people for not bursting the crackers as the smoke from the crackers affects the lungs. People listened to the appeal and avoided crackers, and there was no need for a special law, he said.

On the matter of vaccine inoculation, he said that assuming that the vaccine is available by December, people will require the main dosage and a booster dosage. It will require 25 crore dosages to be administered to the people of the state, which is a mammoth task. But till then social distancing and washing hands is the only solution, the Chief Minister said.