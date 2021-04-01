Second lockdown in Maharashtra will have irreversible consequences for cinema: Multiplex Association of India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With the possibility of a second lockdown in Maharashtra looming large, the Multiplex Association of India said in a letter on Thursday that a second lockdown will be extremely detrimental and would lead to severe and irreversible consequences for the cinema exhibition sector. It urged the Maharashtra government to not issue a second lockdown order for cinemas, multiplexes and shopping malls.
The letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s office by Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India, also requested the government to issue necessary orders to allow cinemas, multiplexes, shopping centres and malls to operate as per regular operational hours.
There have been talks of a second lockdown in Maharashtra from April 2 or April 3 for a limited period of time amid soaring Covid-19 cases in the state. “We believe that the lockdowns (if implemented) are going to negatively impact the cinema, retail and shopping industry,” the letter said. Media reports talking about a second lockdown in Maharashtra has already resulted in a lot of films postponing their releases, the letter noted. “An imposition of a second lockdown in Maharashtra will lead to all Hindi films (and many other films in other languages) being postponed, this will create an extremely adverse and hostile situation for cinemas across the nation. To summarise this point, a second lockdown will be extremely detrimental and would lead to severe and irreversible consequences for the cinema exhibition sector,” it said.
Such measures that curtail smooth operations put into motion a downward spiraling effect on the cinema industry and modern retail that could derail the recovery of these segments, the letter further stated.
The cinema closure ordered by the Maharashtra Government on March 13, 2020, followed by closures in other States across the country, has already brought the industry to an unprecedented situation, the latter noted. With no revenue coming in for eight months - from March 12 to November 9 – coupled with the meagre revenues it accrued in the five months after reopening, the cinema exhibition industry is now facing “possible bankruptcies”, the letter cautioned.
“Films are the soft power of Maharashtra and cinemas continue to be the main form of entertainment for our masses. The cinema exhibition sector is a critical part of the functioning film industry, directly employing lakhs of people and contributing to indirect employment of millions of people,” it said.
Cinemas are equipped with similar or better ability as local trains, railways, metro services, airlines and retail shops to ensure crowd control with a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms, the letter said. “Considering the same, we believe, it will be highly discouraging and discriminating, in case a second lockdown is imposed on cinemas.”
As compared to unorganised retail shops, cinemas are in a better position to limit crowds and deploy the requisite mechanisms and guidelines for crowd control and social distancing, the letter claimed. There’s little evidence establishing cinema theatres as a source of Covid outbreaks, it further stated, quoting statements attesting to the same from a health expert.
