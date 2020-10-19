Second wave of Covid virus needs to be prevented in Solapur city: Ajit Pawar

A second outbreak of the virus is could happen in November-December. Take strict measures to prevent the reemergence of coronavirus infections in Solapur city and the district. Be ready for that, said Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar in a media statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar reviewed the situation in the district and the measures being taken to control corona infection with senior members of the district bureaucracy.

He said that corona infection in Solapur city and district was decreasing but the second wave needs to be thwarted. Therefore care needs to be taken. For this, the state government has already started My family My responsibility campaign. This campaign should be implemented effectively, he said.

Covid Hospitals in the city and district should be well prepared, keeping in mind that the pandemic is not over yet. Vacancies of doctors and and other medical staff should be filled locally and oxygen should be kept ready for patients. .