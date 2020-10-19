Second wave of Covid virus needs to be prevented in Solapur city: Ajit Pawar

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A second outbreak of the virus is could happen in November-December. Take strict measures to prevent the reemergence of coronavirus infections in Solapur city and the district. Be ready for that, said Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar in a media statement.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawar reviewed the situation in the district and the measures being taken to control corona infection with senior members of the district bureaucracy.
He said that corona infection in Solapur city and district was decreasing but the second wave needs to be thwarted. Therefore care needs to be taken. For this, the state government has already started My family My responsibility campaign. This campaign should be implemented effectively, he said.
Covid Hospitals in the city and district should be well prepared, keeping in mind that the pandemic is not over yet. Vacancies of doctors and and other medical staff should be filled locally and oxygen should be kept ready for patients. .
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...