Seized imported ammonium nitrate securely stored by Chennai Customs

The 740 tonnes of seized imported ammonium nitrate by the Customs department is securely stored in a container freight station (CFS) at Manali, an industrial zone north of Chennai. The safety of the cargo and the public is ensured considering the hazardous nature of the cargo, said a press release issued by Chennai Customs on Thursday late evening.

The clarification by the Customs came after flags were raised about the chemical stored in a warehouse following Tuesday’s devastating blast that ripped across Beirut triggered by the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the port.

The cargo arrived at the Chennai port in 2015. However, the Chennai Customs seized the cargo due to import policy restrictions prescribed under the Customs Act, 1952 read with the Explosives Act, 1884 and Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012. The cargo was kept in safe custody at Sattva CFS in Manali.

The CFS is located 20 km away from the city and there is no residential locality within the vicinity of two km.

All safety measures are being taken by the CFS and monitored by the Customs to ensure public safety. Also, the process of disposal of the said cargo is taken up by the Customs and e-Auction has already been completed. The disposal of the cargo will be done in a short period of time, following all safety measures, the release said.