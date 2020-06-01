SELCO earmarks ₹2 cr to help migrants returning to villages

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
SELCO, a company started by social entrepreneur and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Harish Hande, earmarked ₹2 crore to help migrants returning to their villages.
“Covid-19 has created a state of panic and insecurity among migrant workers. SELCO has come forward to help these migrants through an unique project designed to motivate and assure people about working in their field of expertise. For this, we have earmarked around ₹2 crore,” Harish Hande, Chairman of SELCO.
“The company has always responded to the climatic disasters of the country and the State. This special plan is to provide assistance to the migrants, small businesses, small businessmen, artisans who are facing setbacks due to the present situation,” explained Hande.
For this more than a hundred villages, small towns, slums, small shops, artisans and migrants who are in need of help will be chosen from North Karnataka region for this project. “We will provide them with an assistance of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for the purpose of capital investment. Their career, post the Covid situation, will be designed in this manner. A team of experts will assess the need prior to providing assistance,” said Hande.
The project for returning migrants aims to provide a unique and new touch to small businesses and cottage industries. It enables stability to the business, businessmen and the customers.
Mohan Bhaskar Hegde, CEO of SELCO Solar Light Private Limited, said: “The ones chosen under this project will be under the guidance of the observers for a year. This enables a firm foundation for a self-reliant life and protects the business. The precautions and other safety measures taken by these businesses will create an air of confidence among the customers, post the Covid situation. This translates to an increase in the revenue.”
He also opined that the model can be scaled up further if the banks, government institutions and cooperative societies turn up to lend a helping hand.
“A grand success of this project can be achieved with a positive response from the Chief Minister, other Ministers, MLAs and the Bureaucrats. This is an experiment from our end and hence we have dedicated ₹2 crore for it. We hope that this will be the course for our future,” said Hande.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...