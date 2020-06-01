SELCO earmarks ₹2 cr to help migrants returning to villages

SELCO, a company started by social entrepreneur and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Harish Hande, earmarked ₹2 crore to help migrants returning to their villages.

“Covid-19 has created a state of panic and insecurity among migrant workers. SELCO has come forward to help these migrants through an unique project designed to motivate and assure people about working in their field of expertise. For this, we have earmarked around ₹2 crore,” Harish Hande, Chairman of SELCO.

“The company has always responded to the climatic disasters of the country and the State. This special plan is to provide assistance to the migrants, small businesses, small businessmen, artisans who are facing setbacks due to the present situation,” explained Hande.

For this more than a hundred villages, small towns, slums, small shops, artisans and migrants who are in need of help will be chosen from North Karnataka region for this project. “We will provide them with an assistance of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for the purpose of capital investment. Their career, post the Covid situation, will be designed in this manner. A team of experts will assess the need prior to providing assistance,” said Hande.

Self-reliance

The project for returning migrants aims to provide a unique and new touch to small businesses and cottage industries. It enables stability to the business, businessmen and the customers.

Mohan Bhaskar Hegde, CEO of SELCO Solar Light Private Limited, said: “The ones chosen under this project will be under the guidance of the observers for a year. This enables a firm foundation for a self-reliant life and protects the business. The precautions and other safety measures taken by these businesses will create an air of confidence among the customers, post the Covid situation. This translates to an increase in the revenue.”

He also opined that the model can be scaled up further if the banks, government institutions and cooperative societies turn up to lend a helping hand.

“A grand success of this project can be achieved with a positive response from the Chief Minister, other Ministers, MLAs and the Bureaucrats. This is an experiment from our end and hence we have dedicated ₹2 crore for it. We hope that this will be the course for our future,” said Hande.