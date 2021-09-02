Senior officials from India, US meet to prepare for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

India and the US assessed progress made in the bilateral agenda under the India-US strategic partnership, including defence, public health, economic and commercial cooperation, clean energy and climate finance, at the bilateral 2+2 Inter-sessional meeting at the senior official level on Wednesday in Washington DC.

“They reviewed progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in October 2020 and preparations for the forthcoming dialogue later this year,” according to an official release issued by the MEA on Thursday.

Both sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda under including defence, global public health, economic and commercial cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance, and people-to-people ties.

Focus areas

The officials looked at opportunities for enhancing ongoing cooperation in the identified areas. “Cooperation in contemporary areas such as space, cyber security and emerging technologies was also discussed,” the release said.