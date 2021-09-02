Senior officials from India, US meet to prepare for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India and the US assessed progress made in the bilateral agenda under the India-US strategic partnership, including defence, public health, economic and commercial cooperation, clean energy and climate finance, at the bilateral 2+2 Inter-sessional meeting at the senior official level on Wednesday in Washington DC.
“They reviewed progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in October 2020 and preparations for the forthcoming dialogue later this year,” according to an official release issued by the MEA on Thursday.
Both sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda under including defence, global public health, economic and commercial cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance, and people-to-people ties.
The officials looked at opportunities for enhancing ongoing cooperation in the identified areas. “Cooperation in contemporary areas such as space, cyber security and emerging technologies was also discussed,” the release said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...