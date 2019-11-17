Sensitisation programme on ROP at Aravind Eye Hospital

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Retina scan of infants starts today
Screening of the retina of pre-term babies (born within 36 weeks and weighing less than 2 kg) at birth is crucial to save the infant’s eye sight. The screening should be done within 30 days of birth, said sources at the Aravind Eye Hospital here. To sensitise people about the eye disease, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)the hospital is gearing up to organise an expo and screening camp between November 18 and 23, 2019. “An ophthalmologist, who is trained in ROP screening will screen the baby through Indirect Ophthalmoscopy,” said a source.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
We see how Happy Seeder works and how it can save costs for farmers
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...