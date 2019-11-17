Sensitisation programme on ROP at Aravind Eye Hospital

Retina scan of infants starts today

Screening of the retina of pre-term babies (born within 36 weeks and weighing less than 2 kg) at birth is crucial to save the infant’s eye sight. The screening should be done within 30 days of birth, said sources at the Aravind Eye Hospital here. To sensitise people about the eye disease, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)the hospital is gearing up to organise an expo and screening camp between November 18 and 23, 2019. “An ophthalmologist, who is trained in ROP screening will screen the baby through Indirect Ophthalmoscopy,” said a source.