Seven days curfew imposed in Pune

Pune district administration has announced a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am for seven days starting from April 3 to curb rising cases of Covid-19.

The curfew will be imposed except for medical emergency and essential services and not more than five people can gather at a place.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with government officials in Pune after which Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao speaking to reporters said that restaurants, bars, malls and religious places will be shut for seven days. However, restaurants are allowed to provide food parcel and delivery services. Local public transport buses will not operate for the next seven days.

No public function including religious, political and social celebrations, meetings will be allowed except funerals and weddings in presence of 20 and 50 people, respectively.

Pune reported 4,103 Covid positive cases on Thursday.