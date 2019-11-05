Shiv Sena confident of bagging Maharashtra Chief Minister post

Shiv Sena MP and spokesman Sanjay Raut again expressed his confidence that a member of the Shiv Sena would be sworn in as the Chief Minister Maharashtra soon.



On Tuesday morning, Raut, while interacting with the media persons, said that the Shiv Sena will bring such a government that will bring radical transformation in the state.



However, on the issues of support from non-BJP parties, Raut was evasive and said that the parties supporting Shiv Sena were well known and evident.



Sources in BJP said that the senior party leadership was in a 'wait and watch' mode. No big decisions are expected in the next two days.

Multiple meetings

Yesterday, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had called upon Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi, but Fadnavis refused to share any details about the meeting with media persons.



Similarly Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar also met Congress President Sonia Gandhi, but there was also no outcome of the meeting. Pawar had told reporters that the political situation in Maharashtra was also discussed with the Congress President and they have decided to meet again a few days.

Also read: Sharad Pawar meets Sonia, keeps options open



Pawar said that the NCP had not received any proposal for forming the government with Shiv Sena.