Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be Madhya Pradesh CM again

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

The BJP legislature party in Madhya Pradesh once again reposed its faith in senior BJP leader and three-term Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who will take oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

(The BJP takes over from a 15-month Congress government which lost majority following the resignation of 22 of its MLAs.) The BJP legislative party meeting was held under the supervision of the party’s General Secretary Arun Singh and Vice-President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who joined from New Delhi through video conferencing.

“In the BJP legislature party meeting, its leader will be elected. Almost all MLAs are taking part in it. Only those legislators who are stationed at far-off places like Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi and Gwalior may not be able to take part in it. However, they have been informed about the meeting,” State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said ahead of the meeting. The election of Chouhan was unanimous. Opposition leader Gopal Bhargawa resigned from the post before the BJP MLAs’ meeting.

