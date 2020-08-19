National

Siddaramaiah blames BJP govt of mishandling floods, using riots to get political mileage

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

Karnataka’s Opposition leader and Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for mishandling Bengaluru riots with the sole purpose of getting political mileage.

In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Opposition leader said, “The State is suffering due to mismanagement of floods by the government. But your party is only interested in gaining political mileage using Bengaluru violence. Failure to provide relief and rehabilitation for last year’s flood victims has added to the misery.”

“Home minister is surveying flood affected areas, while the revenue minister continues to speculate on Bengaluru violence. Is it not the duty of the revenue minister to assess the damage due to floods?” he asked.

