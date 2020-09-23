National

SIMA office-bearers

Ashwin Chandran, Chairman and Managing Director, Precot Meridien Ltd, Coimbatore, has been unanimously re-elected Chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) for the year 2020-21.

Ravi Sam, Managing Director, Adwaith Textiles Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore, and S. K. Sundararaman, Managing Director, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Dindigul, have been named Deputy Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively.

Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore
