Sinergia Media Labs is part of global project on affordable ventilator

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Sinergia Media Labs (simelabs) under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is part of a consortium that has tied up with a US-based not-for-profit organisation to launch an affordable ventilator, aiming to strengthen the global fight against Covid -19.
Located in SmartCity Kochi, Sinergia, along with Ionics3DP (Chennai) and Aruvii (Singapore), has tied up with the Project Prana Foundation of Massachusetts to operationalise the individualised system for augmenting ventilator capacity that enables patient-specific therapy in several nations the world over.
The low-cost emergency device is capable of ventilating two subjects simultaneously. The innovative system, with a Prana-developed solution called iSAVE, won validity recently, as per a publication in top weekly magazine Science Translational Medicine.
The three-firm consortium has completed functional prototypes of their designs for BVM-based emergency resuscitator INDVENTR-100 besides INDVENTR-200, a feature-rich pneumatic design that addresses an affordable range of cost and capability points.
“INDVENTR-100 is priced low. As an ambu bag-based respirator, it offers multiple ventilation schemes,” says Sinergia CEO Derrick Sebastian, revealing that the device, which works on mandatory as well as spontaneous modes, is based on a design by MIT of America.
On the other hand, INVENTR-200 goes by a pneumatic blower-based design. It is rich in features, he adds.
Silji Abraham, an advisor of the IndVentr consortium, describes iSAVE as a carefully-designed and thoroughly-tested ventilator-sharing platform. “It can quickly scale up the ventilator infrastructure around the world which is currently under heavy challenge by the coronavirus epidemic,” he said.
Prakash Bare, the project head at IndVentr, said: “This frugal solution costs less than ₹20,000. It augments perfectly the solution space we have been focussing on.”
Project Prana Foundation President Shriya Srinivasan says her organisation and the consortium will offer both low-cost ventilators and multiplexing systems to markets in India and neighbouring countries.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...