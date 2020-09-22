Sinergia Media Labs is part of global project on affordable ventilator

Sinergia Media Labs (simelabs) under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is part of a consortium that has tied up with a US-based not-for-profit organisation to launch an affordable ventilator, aiming to strengthen the global fight against Covid -19.

Located in SmartCity Kochi, Sinergia, along with Ionics3DP (Chennai) and Aruvii (Singapore), has tied up with the Project Prana Foundation of Massachusetts to operationalise the individualised system for augmenting ventilator capacity that enables patient-specific therapy in several nations the world over.

The low-cost emergency device is capable of ventilating two subjects simultaneously. The innovative system, with a Prana-developed solution called iSAVE, won validity recently, as per a publication in top weekly magazine Science Translational Medicine.

The three-firm consortium has completed functional prototypes of their designs for BVM-based emergency resuscitator INDVENTR-100 besides INDVENTR-200, a feature-rich pneumatic design that addresses an affordable range of cost and capability points.

“INDVENTR-100 is priced low. As an ambu bag-based respirator, it offers multiple ventilation schemes,” says Sinergia CEO Derrick Sebastian, revealing that the device, which works on mandatory as well as spontaneous modes, is based on a design by MIT of America.

On the other hand, INVENTR-200 goes by a pneumatic blower-based design. It is rich in features, he adds.

Silji Abraham, an advisor of the IndVentr consortium, describes iSAVE as a carefully-designed and thoroughly-tested ventilator-sharing platform. “It can quickly scale up the ventilator infrastructure around the world which is currently under heavy challenge by the coronavirus epidemic,” he said.

Prakash Bare, the project head at IndVentr, said: “This frugal solution costs less than ₹20,000. It augments perfectly the solution space we have been focussing on.”

Project Prana Foundation President Shriya Srinivasan says her organisation and the consortium will offer both low-cost ventilators and multiplexing systems to markets in India and neighbouring countries.