Six killed in boiler blast at NLC unit

A blast at a boiler unit of NLC India Ltd’s thermal power station at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu has killed about six people and injured more than 15 people critically on Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

This is the second boiler blast incident at the Neyveli plant in the past two months. During the second week of May, a blast in a boiler unit claimed the lives of a few people, while causing major injuries to many.

According to agency reports, the Wednesday blast occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II. It is also reported that many workers are feared trapped.

The reason for the blast at the lignite major’s unit is yet to be ascertained.