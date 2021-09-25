National

Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 25, 2021

Chennai reports 194 cases, Coimbatore 198

Tamil Nadu on Friday saw a slight drop in the number of coronavirus cases to 1,724 from 1,733 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the state to 26,55,572.

After 1,635 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 17,263. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,56,490 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were 194 (205), while Coimbatore reported 198 (210) cases.

On Friday, a total of 1,76,680 persons were vaccinated.

Published on September 25, 2021

