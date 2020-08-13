Smart meters across seven cities in UP disconnected due to technical error

Office buzz
Consumers in seven cities of Uttar Pradesh (UP) were in for a rude shock as some smart meters were ‘inadvertently disconnected’ in the state on Thursday night.
It is estimated that these smart meters were deployed across Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Smart meters presently service only a small fraction of UP’s electricity consumers.
In a series of tweets, Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director (Projects) at Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) said, “Due to technical error some Smart Meters were inadvertently disconnected in UP today, despite non pendency of bills. All smart metering services have now been restored.”
Despite his claims, consumers continued to tweet that the electricity supplies have not been restored till at least midnight.
EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertaking companies under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power.
The State head of UP EESL and Project Manager L&T have been suspended for this lapse of wrongly disconnecting consumers, Dwivedi tweeted.
He also tweeted that a high-level committee has been constituted to delve into the issue and to ensure that such situations will not arise in future.
EESL had called for bids to procure 50 lakh smart meters in July 2017. An official statement had said that the smart meters are being procured for Smart Grid projects in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These meters would help in reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses, power theft and also help in monitoring of round-the-clock power supply eventually leading to greater efficiency.
In October 2019, EESL said that it has installed over 5 lakh smart meters in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
The company has made the upfront investment and is maintaining the infrastructure for ten years. This approach made the project feasible as most of the state utilities were not in a position for such rollouts due to their financial constraints.
EESL aimed to recover its investment from the savings accruing to the Power Distribution Companies in subsequent years. Installation of these meters was done to eliminate the need for the meter reader’s visit to each and every consumer.
