SmartCity Kochi commissions rooftop solar power plant

SmartCity Kochi commissioned a 564-kWp rooftop solar power plant that can generate on an average 8.20 lakh units of electricity annually, making it one of the largest among the IT parks in Kerala.
The plant, which will help reduce 670 tonnes of carbon emission every year, was inaugurated by Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) Chairman Preman Dinaraj.
Built by Berkeley Energy, the green solution’s installation has been designed, engineered and commissioned by Sunshot Technologies. Berkeley, which delivers clean energy projects in emerging markets globally, has built the SmartCity plant under the OPEX model where the supplier invests, operates and maintains it.
Environmental responsibility and green initiatives have been SmartCity’s priority and the plant will contribute to the renewable power obligation, Manoj Nair, CEO, SmartCity Kochi said. “We ensure that all our co-developers implement their plans of achieving at least 4.5 per cent of their total power consumption from renewable energy sources. This initiative will enable us reduce the carbon footprint equivalent of 480 small cars a year,” he pointed out.
Out of the total 564-kWp capacity, 475-kWp capacity is installed on the RCC roof and 89-kWp on the vehicle-parking structure. A complete IoT-based energy management system developed by Sunshot has also been installed for better operation and maintenance of the plant.
SmartCity Kochi, is being developed as a knowledge based information technology township that is spread over 246 acres, and is a joint venture company formed by the Kerala government and Dubai Holding.
