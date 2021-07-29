Soon, you can get ISRO souvenirs in gift shops near you

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Space enthusiasts can soon buy curios, rocket and satellite models and t-shirts and other Indian Space Research Organisation’s memorablia in curio shops across the country with the premier space agency deciding to launch a merchandise programme.
On Thursday, ISRO short-listed nine private firms — three from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra, one each from Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana – for making customised ISRO-themed products for creating awareness about the agency and kindling interest in children, students and public in space activities. Among the chosen ones are Hyderabad-based space technology start-up Dhruva Space Private Limited and Bengaluru-based Imagic Creatives Private Limited, which has been involved in building space museums in different parts of the country.
World over, space agencies, be it NASA or European Space Agency, have been selling such merchandise popularising their activities. For ISRO, it is better late than never.
“It makes me happy to see the immense interest the programme has generated in such a short time. I am certain that the products created from your efforts shall reach nook and corner of the country including the north-east States and Jammu & Kashmir and take the ISRO story among the youth and kids,” ISRO Chairman K Sivan said addressing the first batch of registered ISRO merchandisers through a virtual event.
“We are looking at building educational tools that will enable the common man to use and get inspired by what ISRO has been doing. Even today, when there is an ISRO launch is happening, people across the country get excited about it. We want to streamline it a little so that it reaches out to more number of people,” said Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer of Dhruva Space. “ISRO has left what sort of merchandise that we would make to the discretion of individual companies selected,” Nekkanti said.
MS Dilleepan, Managing Director of Imagic Creative, said apart from selling these souvenir products through curio shops and e-commerce channels, they could be sold through shops that can be set up at these museums.
Sivan said the merchandise programme has not been rolled out with a commercial interest, the intent instead is outreach and creating awareness through common products.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...