In a surprise move, the Government on Thursday announced it would convene a special session of the Parliament later this month.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced on micro blogging site X. The Monsoon session ended on August 11.

“Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” added Joshi. Though he did not clarify whether the upcoming session would be held in the new or old Parliament building, sources did not rule out sittings in the new building.

