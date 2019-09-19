National

Stage set for village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh

Our Bureau Vijayawada | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Jaganmohan Reddy releases results for the 126,700 jobs in village and ward secretariats.

The Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday released the examinations results for the 126,700 jobs in village secretariats and ward secretariats.

He congratulated those who have cleared them and said it was the first time that jobs were offered on such a mass scale. The successful candidates would have to upload their original certificates on a specified website, and after verification, appointment letters would be given on September 27.

The secretariats start functioning from October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day. More than 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Initially, for two years or so, the employees in the village secretariat would be paid Rs 15,000 per month. The YSR Cong Government has also appointed grama (village) volunteers with a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.

employment
HIRING
public officials
Andhra Pradesh
