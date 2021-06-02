‘Start operations at Chengelpet Integrated Vaccine Complex soon’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan emphasising the urgency in getting the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengelpet operated by HLL Bio-Tech Ltd started.

“I wish to highlight to you the urgency of the moment, given the need for immediate commencement of production. Irrespective of whether it is the Union government or the State government, which is to find the partner to operationalise the plant, the need of the hour is to ensure that there is absolutely no delay in the process,” Stalin said in the letter to Vardhan.

“The representatives from our government had also met you and discussed the feasibility of handing over the facility to the State government, so as to enable us to identify a suitable private partner and commence the production at the earliest. Subsequently, it has been informed to us that the Union government intends to bring in a partner on its own to operate the plant,” the letter added.

Last week, Stalin wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to immediately handing over the plant to the State government to start Covid-19 vaccine by bringing in a private partner.

The Chief Minister also pointed out in the letter that Tamil Nadu had not received vaccines proportionate to its population size and caseload and this can be corrected only by a special allocation of 50 lakh doses each under the Government of India channel and other than government of India channel. Under the latest allotment, the State has been allocated 25.84 lakh doses under the former and 16.74 doses under the latter.

The allotment is just commensurate with the broader increase at the national level and the State’s request for a special allotment to correct the earlier lower allocation is still to be addressed. “I request you to look into this issue and ensure that Tamil Nadu is allocated vaccines at levels comparable to comparable States,” the letter said.