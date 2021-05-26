TN ready to revive vaccine complex of HLL Biotech

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Tamil Nadu government has shown interest in working with HLL Biotech, a Central PSU, to explore the possibility of putting to use the Chengalpattu-based Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) for making antidotes for Covid.
A high-level Tamil Nadu team, led by Industries Minister T Tennarasu, is expected to visit Delhi on Thursday to take forward the discussions.
The complex owned by HLL Biotech, a public sector unit directly under the Health Ministry, has been lying mostly idle since its construction in 2012 and the Centre has been trying to either sell it fully or partly or auction it to the private sector for making vaccines and other biologicals required for fighting Covid-19.
It had been inviting expressions of interest from private firms since January but with the response lukewarm, the government expressed willingness to auction the state-of-the-art facility capable of making more than 1 billion Covid vaccine shots in a year. The tenders, which opened on May 22, did not yield much as the bidders wanted the IVC to be given to them “at throw-away prices”, said some highly-placed sources.
In fact, the Tamil Nadu offer came around the same time. Earlier this week, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the 100-acre facility at Chengalpattu and subsequently issued a communication saying that the State government would extend all support to make the complex operational for producing Covid-19 vaccines and also urged the Centre to extend funds to HLL Biotech for the purpose.
“In fact the Chief Minister’s visit happened around this time and the discussions moved to another level altogether,” the sources added. They said the Chief Minister found merit in working together with HLL Biotech for more than one reason. Firstly, the complex can produce sufficient quantities of Covid-19 vaccine quickly. Further, HLL Biotech can help Tamil Nadu regain its glory as a pharma producer.
There is already an area as vast as 300 acres acquired next to HLL Biotech to be developed a biomedical park. Even though the land was acquired some years ago, nothing has come up so far there, the sources said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...