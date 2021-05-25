National

States and UTs lift 48 lakh tonnes grains for PMGKAY supply

The states which are yet to lift 100 per cent lifting are Bihar, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

As many as 31 States and Union Territories have lifted 48 lakh tonnes (LT) of foodgrains to be distributed free of cost to National Food Security Act beneficiaries under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), an official statement said on Tuesday.

Some states and UTs such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep have lifted the grains for May and June, while others took delivery for the current month so far. Among the states yet to complete 100 per cent lifting are Bihar, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

To ensure a smooth supply of foodgrains in the country, FCI has planned the logistics in advance. Against the lifting of allocated stocks, the same are replenished regularly, thus maintaining adequate foodgrains in all the States/ UTs, all the time. During May 2021, FCI has loaded 1,062 rakes – 44 rakes daily on average. At present, 295 LT wheat and 597 LT rice (total 892 LMT) foodgrains are available in the Central Pool, the statement said.

Published on May 25, 2021

