States appointed 25 presidents at Consumer Commissions: Consumer Affairs Minister

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Friday said appointments for the post of President and members of State Consumer Commissions and District Consumer Commissions have been made across states and districts.
Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the State governments are required to establish District Consumer Commission in each district and appoint members and President of the State/District Consumer Commissions.
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that as of June 2021, 25 presidents and 68 members are already appointed in State Commissions and 367 presidents and 695 members are already appointed in District Commissions across the country.
Central government provides financial assistance to State Governments for setting up and strengthening infrastructure of Consumer Commission buildings
To increase transparency and simplification of the adjudication process in the Consumer Commissions, the Act has provisions related to enhancing pecuniary jurisdiction of the Consumer Commissions and consumers can file complaints with the Consumer Commission having jurisdiction over the location of their work/residence irrespective of the place of transaction.
