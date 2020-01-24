StaTwig lands rice bags ‘track and trace’ pilot order from Telangana government

StaTwig Technologies, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has bagged a pilot order to track rice bags for the Telangana Civil Supplies Department. This is part of the Blockchain Technology initiative of the State’s Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department.

In Phase 1, StaTwig’s solution is proposed to be piloted in the public distribution system (PDS) for tracking rice bags from Gajwel MLS Point of Siddipet district to the fair price shops. In Phase 2, it is proposed to track gunny bags from the Janagaon district Paddy Procurement Centre to the fair price shops in Siddipet district, with the entire implementation to be completed in six-eight months.

Grade of rice

After the successful completion of the pilot, blockchain systems will be further used to track the grade of rice carried in each bag through the integration of an IoT-based grade testing solution.

StaTwig founder Sid Chakravarthy said: “The Civil Supplies Department’s public distribution service has 2.83 million beneficiaries and StaTwig is proud to have its solution implemented to ensure the quality and safety of the products.”

StaTwig, a Unicef Innovation Fund portfolio company established in 2016, seeks to transform extended supply chains in the food and life sciences market. It is developing solutions for other major industries, too.