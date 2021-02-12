Students to be allowed to travel by Chennai suburban train services

With the reopening of schools for the 9th to 12th standards, students in Chennai will be permitted to travel by suburban train services from February 15. They are required to carry a valid photo identity card issued by their educational institution and produce the same at ticket booking counters while purchasing tickets or passes. The ID card should also be produced along with ticket/ pass during the journey for verification by the ticket examiner, says a press release from Southern Railways (SR).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Railways has permitted a phased opening of services to various categories of passengers on Chennai’s suburban services. Students have to strictly adhere to all the Covid standard safety protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing, the release said.