Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical has reported an “information security incident” at the company, adding that the “impacted IT assets have been isolated”.

“The incident has not impacted our core systems and operations. The company is investigating the matter and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident,” Sun told the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In late-2020, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Lupin had reported cyber security breaches, barely weeks apart. Industry watchers had then pointed out that healthcare incurs high data breach costs. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach 2020 report, the average cost of a data breach in healthcare was pegged at $7.3 million.