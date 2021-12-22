Supply chain fintech company Veefin raises $3 million in Series A funding round

Scaling the population peak in India
Supply chain financing company Veefin has raised $3 million in funding from Dubai-based HNI Rajesh Rajendran.
The fresh funding will be used to build its product and engineering teams. Veefin was co-founded by Gautam Udani and Raja Debnath. It leverages its configurable SCF (supply chain finance) platform to provide financiers with short implementation timelines.
Commenting on the fundraise, Veefin’s Co-Founder & CEO, Raja Debnath, said, “Our vision is to be the global leader in providing technology to lenders for Digital Supply Chain Financing. Our solution has been developed by bankers, for bankers and is the most comprehensive by far in the market. With this funding, we will further amplify Veefin’s feature-rich platform, add further product lines, and ensure seamless customer service for our global clients”.
Rajesh Rajendran said, “Veefin is taking SCF and digital lending to new heights. Financial institutions have lately been focussing on SME lending and by virtue of that, there is tremendous interest in SCF. Veefin is one of the few names globally that is putting supply chain financing under the microscope and providing relevant and smart solutions to lenders.”
